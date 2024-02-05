D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $32.03 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.40. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.