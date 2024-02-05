D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $451.75. 628,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,013. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

