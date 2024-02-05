Gabelli Funds LLC Has $39.18 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $39,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. 406,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,868. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

