Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,869,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,475,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $126.89. 4,052,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,323. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a PE ratio of 902.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

