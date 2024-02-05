Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $90,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $711.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $315.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

