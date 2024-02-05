CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $48,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,595,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

