Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.72% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $72,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.20. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

