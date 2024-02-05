MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 7.2% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.82. 30,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 155,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MoneyLion Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.65.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $310,891.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,675,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,675,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

