Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 327,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 265,838 shares.The stock last traded at $226.07 and had previously closed at $227.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

