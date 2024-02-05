Sepio Capital LP Buys 3,939 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 784,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,389. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.