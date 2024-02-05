Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 831,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

