Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $427.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,675,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,963,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

