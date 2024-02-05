Westchester Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,728,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

