Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,021,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 21,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

