Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

