Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $8.23 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $146.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

