Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $10.85 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 772,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,689,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

