Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $785.03. 304,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,916. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $783.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

