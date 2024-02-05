Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.52. 1,313,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

