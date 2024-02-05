Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $18.27 Million Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 311,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,272,000. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,350,000 after buying an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. 237,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,891. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.