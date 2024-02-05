Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $18.27 Million Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 311,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,272,000. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,854,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,350,000 after buying an additional 380,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GXO Logistics
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.03. 237,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,891. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
