Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 169500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
