Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 18700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.5092593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.