Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 81390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1145251 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

