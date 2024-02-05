Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 65852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

