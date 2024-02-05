Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.50

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$24.49, with a volume of 32038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

In related news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. In other news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00. Also, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $173,574. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Articles

