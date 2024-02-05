Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.90

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 83986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$209.23 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.36.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. Research analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.169873 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.