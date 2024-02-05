EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.60

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 690926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$321.92 million, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 12.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$69,300.00. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
