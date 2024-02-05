Sareum (LON:SAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.00

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.57), with a volume of 37104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.59).

Sareum Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.88. The company has a market cap of £31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00 and a beta of -0.64.

Get Sareum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sareum news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £28,742.82 ($36,540.58). 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.