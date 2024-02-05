Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.11

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.11 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 363822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Union Jack Oil Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £18.92 million, a PE ratio of 887.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.45.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

