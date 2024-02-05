Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $315.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 826889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.42 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market capitalization of £232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.34.

In related news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($261,753.81). 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

