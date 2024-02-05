Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $315.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 826889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.42 ($0.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon Resources
In related news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($261,753.81). 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.