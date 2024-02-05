Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

Shares of Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 64377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £59.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3,395.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

