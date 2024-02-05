Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 11,086 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TGT traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.