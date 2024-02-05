Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 11,086 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Target
Target Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE TGT traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
