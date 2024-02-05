Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.