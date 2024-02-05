D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.61. 26,915,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,691,227. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

