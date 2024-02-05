JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.08. 154,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

