First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

