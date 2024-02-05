Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $24.67 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,669,000. AECOM accounts for about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned approximately 0.21% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 411,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.64%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

