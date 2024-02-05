Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 135,480 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,901,000. Dover comprises about 1.3% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned about 0.10% of Dover as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 1,445.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dover by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

DOV traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.17. 920,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

