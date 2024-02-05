141,760 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,311,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $236.02. 762,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,072. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

