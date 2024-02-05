JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11,384 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

