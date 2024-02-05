MRA Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

