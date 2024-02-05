D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 179,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 340,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 612,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.87. 9,124,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,496,092. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

