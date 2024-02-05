D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,015 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

