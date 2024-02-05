Energi Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $215,597.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00081006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,409,039 coins and its circulating supply is 73,408,946 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.