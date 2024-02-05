D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 23,743 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $54,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 522,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 93,199 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 328,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,273. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

