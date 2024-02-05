D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $60.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $60,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 831,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,389. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.