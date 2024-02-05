D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RTX were worth $48,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.19. 3,231,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.