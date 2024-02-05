D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 669 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $50,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.66. 951,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

