PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.87 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $2.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00158383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 379.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.