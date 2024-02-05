SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $30,438.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016231 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.83 or 1.00038887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00178948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02686418 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $26,692.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

